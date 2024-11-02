Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 61.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $139.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

