Allworth Financial LP Purchases 3,197 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 4,320.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,319,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 571,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,040,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,649,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 469,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,181,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 351,287 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,557,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 127,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

