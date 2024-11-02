Altice USA (ATUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.53. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATUS

Insider Activity

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,445,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,910,266.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,415,681 shares of company stock worth $59,184,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.