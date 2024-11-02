Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alumis Price Performance

NASDAQ ALMS opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. Alumis has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alumis will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Stories

