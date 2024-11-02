Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.47 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

