American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

ABAT opened at $0.99 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

