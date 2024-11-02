Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiera Capital FY2024 Earnings

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.29.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$864.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.80 million.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. Insiders sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

