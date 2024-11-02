Analysts Offer Predictions for Hubbell FY2024 Earnings

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $16.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.46. The consensus estimate for Hubbell’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $425.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $274.42 and a 1-year high of $461.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.91 and its 200 day moving average is $395.63.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.