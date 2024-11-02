Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 198,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

