Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price at $74.58

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,120,000 after buying an additional 196,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,911,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

