Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $242.29

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Insulet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.20. Insulet has a 12 month low of $137.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

