Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target at $52.60

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.