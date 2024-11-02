Analyzing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -33.46% N/A -20.56% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $222.29 million 0.50 -$60.82 million ($1.16) -1.09 BW LPG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mondee and BW LPG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BW LPG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mondee and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 1 3 0 2.75 BW LPG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 187.70%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than BW LPG.

Summary

Mondee beats BW LPG on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

