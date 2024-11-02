Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $220.85 and last traded at $224.10. Approximately 20,710,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,192,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.91.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Insider Activity at Apple
Institutional Trading of Apple
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 26,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 104,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 461,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 111,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.