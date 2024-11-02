Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $220.85 and last traded at $224.10. Approximately 20,710,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,192,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.91.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 26,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 104,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 461,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 111,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

