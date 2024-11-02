Get alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has recently disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 28, 2024. The tech giant reported quarterly revenue amounting to $94.9 billion, marking a 6% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at $0.97, which rose to $1.64, reflecting a 12% increase year over year when excluding a one-time charge related to the reversal of the European General Court’s State Aid decision that impacted the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, expressed enthusiasm at the company’s performance, noting a significant milestone of achieving a new September quarter revenue record. The robust revenue growth was attributed to the successful launch of new products including the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4, as well as innovative features such as those for hearing health and sleep apnea detection.

Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, highlighted the company’s strong financial position, with over $27 billion generated in operating cash flow during the quarter, enabling the return of more than $29 billion to shareholders. The active installed base of Apple devices also reached a new peak across all products and regions, signaling high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the common stock, payable on November 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2024. The company will host a live stream of the Q4 2024 financial results conference call on October 31, 2024, which will also be available for replay for a limited period following the event.

While Apple continues to impress with its financial performance, the company acknowledges potential risks and uncertainties in its forward-looking statements, highlighting factors such as global economic conditions, market competition, technological challenges, and legal matters that could impact future results.

Apple remains at the forefront of innovation, offering a diverse range of products and services through its various software platforms. With a dedicated workforce of over 150,000 employees, Apple continues to strive for excellence in product development while maintaining a commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

For further details on Apple’s financial performance and additional information, visit the company’s corporate and investor relations websites.

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Apple’s 8K filing here.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles