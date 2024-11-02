Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,870,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 81,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Arcadium Lithium Price Performance
ALTM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
