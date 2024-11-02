Argus Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $374.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.65. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $377.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,412 shares of company stock valued at $33,971,508. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.