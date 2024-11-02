ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 46,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

