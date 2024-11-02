Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY25 guidance at $7.47 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.470-7.470 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $233.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $244.85.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.