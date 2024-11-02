Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

