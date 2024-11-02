Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,022,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 7,596,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80,222.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

