Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,022,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 7,596,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80,222.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $27.07.
About Assicurazioni Generali
