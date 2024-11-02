Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $460,674.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,934.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $671,324. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 130,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

