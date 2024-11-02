AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 41,560,000 shares. Currently, 34.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

