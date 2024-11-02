Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:TCW Q4 Earnings

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

