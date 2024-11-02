Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

