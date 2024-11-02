B. Riley Expects Reduced Earnings for H&E Equipment Services

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 338,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

