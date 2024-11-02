Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $164.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 1.5 %

CROX opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crocs by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 129,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,742,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 2,775.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.