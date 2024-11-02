Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $366.31 and last traded at $359.18, with a volume of 20116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.19.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.73. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.