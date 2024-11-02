Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,028.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,516,270 shares of company stock worth $291,803,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

