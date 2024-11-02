BMO Capital Markets Cuts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCW

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of C$865.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.10 million.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Insiders bought a total of 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.