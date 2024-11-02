BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.42 and last traded at C$19.37. 84,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 142,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.34.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.30.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

