Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,124.0 days.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Bouygues has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.