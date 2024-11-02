Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,124.0 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Bouygues has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76.
Bouygues Company Profile
