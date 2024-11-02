Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $51,035.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 820,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,125.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811. 76.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAER stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

