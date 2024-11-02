Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.080–0.050 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Brightcove Trading Down 4.2 %

Brightcove stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Insider Activity at Brightcove

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,199.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 98,988 shares of company stock worth $200,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

