Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,220.83

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.83 ($15.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.29) to GBX 1,470 ($19.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.78) to GBX 1,170 ($15.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($425,132.88). In other news, insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.77) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($36,218.75). Also, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 28,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.06), for a total transaction of £327,819.96 ($425,132.88). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,126 ($14.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 959 ($12.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

