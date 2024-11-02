Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $340.06

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.00.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton has a 12 month low of $211.99 and a 12 month high of $349.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

