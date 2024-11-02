Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Target Price at $439.27

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.36.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EG. Barclays cut their price target on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $350.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.64.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,646,000 after buying an additional 116,559 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $19,896,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.