Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $107.86

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.35%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

