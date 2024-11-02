Brokers Issue Forecasts for Varonis Systems Q4 Earnings

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,219,578.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

