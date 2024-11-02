Brokers Offer Predictions for RSG Q4 Earnings

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $148.36 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

