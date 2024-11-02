Brokers Set Expectations for FFWM Q4 Earnings

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of FFWM opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $455.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,819,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 463,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

