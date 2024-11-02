Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Q4 Earnings

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%.
TSE:TOY opened at C$30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$27.52 and a 1 year high of C$36.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 84.21%.
In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
