Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $200.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

