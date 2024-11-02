California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $65.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,953. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other California Resources news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $916,953. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in California Resources by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 879.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 128,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

