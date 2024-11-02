Cango (CANG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

Cango Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of CANG opened at $2.80 on Friday. Cango has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $304.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

