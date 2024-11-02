Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a market cap of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.