Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.70 and traded as high as C$9.87. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 2,475,063 shares changing hands.

The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$612.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$554,880.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders have sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.70.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

