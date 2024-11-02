Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Raised to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CARM opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 344.89% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

