Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Raised to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CARM opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.42.
Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 344.89% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. On average, analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.
