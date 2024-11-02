Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Celanese by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Celanese by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 109.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celanese by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.44.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

