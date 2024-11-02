Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

